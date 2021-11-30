$572.75 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce $572.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.50 million and the highest is $582.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $479.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. 5,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,039. Genesco has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $956.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.