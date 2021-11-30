Analysts Anticipate American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) will report sales of $11.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 billion and the lowest is $11.24 billion. American International Group posted sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $46.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.25 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $52.83. 391,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

