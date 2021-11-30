Zacks: Analysts Expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. American International Group posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 391,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,574. American International Group has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

