Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce sales of $162.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.62 million and the highest is $164.00 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $158.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $662.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $100.01. 34,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,638. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 336.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $391,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $2,913,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.