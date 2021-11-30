Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report sales of $490.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.50 million and the lowest is $487.10 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $431.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. 3,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

