Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.50. Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,370 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FL traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 123,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

