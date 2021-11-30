YOU COIN Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $177,568.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

