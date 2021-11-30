Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 128.4% in November

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,500 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the October 31st total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,835.0 days.

OTCMKTS NEAPF remained flat at $$1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Nearmap has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

