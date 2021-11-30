Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 128.4% in November

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,500 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the October 31st total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,835.0 days.
OTCMKTS NEAPF remained flat at $$1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Nearmap has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.74.
About Nearmap
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.