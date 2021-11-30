PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF remained flat at $$9.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Get PageGroup alerts:

MPGPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.