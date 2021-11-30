PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF remained flat at $$9.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

MPGPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

