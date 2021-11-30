Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,396,200 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the October 31st total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LTSRF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,824. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.30.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

