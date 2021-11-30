Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,396,200 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the October 31st total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of LTSRF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,824. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.30.
