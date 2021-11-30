UMB Bank N A MO Sells 5,852 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $397.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,826,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

