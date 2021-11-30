Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $7.13 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

