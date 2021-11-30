Azbit Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. Azbit has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $913.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Azbit has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00238053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

AZ is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azbit is azbit.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

