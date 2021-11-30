Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Hits Market Cap of $147,921.64 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $147,921.64 and $121,969.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00067036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00093920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.79 or 0.08019926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,644.23 or 1.00374132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 975,189,605 coins and its circulating supply is 358,783,624 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using US dollars.

