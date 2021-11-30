Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.53 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $139.53 million and $12.48 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00104827 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004712 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.