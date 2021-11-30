BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Hits $55,080.22

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $55,080.22 and approximately $15.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00314699 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010536 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,969,834 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.