Analysts Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.43). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 832,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 105,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 188,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

