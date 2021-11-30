Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE: FVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$6.00.

11/19/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.75.

11/11/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

10/13/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

10/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

FVI traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.46. 1,034,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,385. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

