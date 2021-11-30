Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE: FVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/24/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$6.00.
- 11/19/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/15/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.75.
- 11/11/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.00.
- 10/13/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.
- 10/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
FVI traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.46. 1,034,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,385. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
