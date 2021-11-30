Next Capital Management LLC Invests $2.22 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.55. 75,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,690. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

