$572.46 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to post $572.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.63 million and the lowest is $541.29 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $441.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 593.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,643 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NFG traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $58.22. 15,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

