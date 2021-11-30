Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $97.72 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.10 or 0.08023878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,482.53 or 1.00005015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

