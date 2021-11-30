Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLK traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.24. 13,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,178. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

