$11.37 Billion in Sales Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) will announce sales of $11.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.24 billion and the highest is $11.50 billion. American International Group reported sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.25 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

NYSE:AIG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 391,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. American International Group has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $173,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 164.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $90,341,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

