Analysts Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.82). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRYS traded down $8.29 on Thursday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,103. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.