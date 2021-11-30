Analysts Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.82). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRYS traded down $8.29 on Thursday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,103. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

