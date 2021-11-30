CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on OTGLY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,113. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

