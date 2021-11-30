M. Kraus & Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 7.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 43,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO opened at $648.77 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $255.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $609.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

