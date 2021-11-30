iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $277.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.18 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

