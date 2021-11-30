Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 3,250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,944. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

