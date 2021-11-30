Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 8%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares dropped 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 207,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,229,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -332.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

