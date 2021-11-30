LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $4.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.33 or 0.00353740 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00014079 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.90 or 0.01184595 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,934,887 coins and its circulating supply is 50,722,110 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

