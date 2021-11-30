$13.95 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $13.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.27 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $45.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.59 billion to $46.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $55.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

COP stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 488,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

