Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.79. Maximus posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,317. Maximus has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 274,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.