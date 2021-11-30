Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

