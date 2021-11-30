Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 658,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $445,474. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. 6,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,339. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.