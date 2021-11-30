Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 658,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $445,474. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. 6,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,339. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
