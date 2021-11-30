Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE MN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,050. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.01.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 16.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manning & Napier by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 540,035 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

