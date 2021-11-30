Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $24.72. 39,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 476,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Get Latham Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Latham Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.