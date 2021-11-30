Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Down 8%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.79. 38,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 440,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.07.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

