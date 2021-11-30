Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $464.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.