Hathor (HTR) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Hathor has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $400.04 million and $20.64 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.46 or 0.08025498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00093578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,631.40 or 0.99821786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021767 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 897,405,728 coins and its circulating supply is 221,460,728 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

