Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $143.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.60 million and the lowest is $135.75 million. Lindsay reported sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $649.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.72 million to $667.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $679.58 million, with estimates ranging from $662.25 million to $696.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE LNN traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.98. 348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,543. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 389.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Lindsay by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

