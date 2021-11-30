UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.10-21.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $317-320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.64 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$18.900 EPS.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $445.27. 108,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $419.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $477.35.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

