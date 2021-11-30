DODO (DODO) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. DODO has a market capitalization of $159.58 million and $68.41 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DODO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00088826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011717 BTC.

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

