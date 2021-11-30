Lanceria (LANC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $520,593.00

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Lanceria has a market cap of $3.83 million and $520,593.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.46 or 0.08025498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00093578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,631.40 or 0.99821786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021767 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

