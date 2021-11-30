ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMGN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $15,178,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $4,052,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $3,842,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 121.6% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668,850 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

