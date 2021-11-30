Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

