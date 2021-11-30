Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.
HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.63.
Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. 12,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,469. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
