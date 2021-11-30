Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Declines By 68.3%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the October 31st total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. OCI has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

OCINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OCI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

