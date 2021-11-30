Kerry Group’s (KRYAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $123.00. 14,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $120.43 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.34.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

