Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDRFY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 114,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,295. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

