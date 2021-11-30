JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

OTGLY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 72,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,113. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

